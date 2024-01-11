COLUMBUS, Ind. – A theft suspect refused to get out of his vehicle, leading to an early morning SWAT standoff in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers spotted 42-year-old Justin M. Morgan driving around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. He was a suspect in the recent theft of a firearm from an area home.

Morgan parked in the 2700 block of California Court and refused to exit the car. He told police he wouldn’t get out and informed them that he had a gun.

Crisis negotiators with CPD and the SWAT team then arrived at the request of responding officers. The bomb squad was also called in.

Negotiators stayed in communication with Morgan for an “extended period of time,” but he wouldn’t surrender or get out of the vehicle. The bomb squad then deployed a robot to break a window on Morgan’s vehicle and sent tear gas inside.

Shortly after that, Morgan left the vehicle and SWAT officers arrested him. He was taken to the hospital for a medical check before being transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Preliminary charges against him include unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a legend drug and resisting law enforcement.

Indiana State Police, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Regional Health paramedics assisted with the call.

The case remains under investigation.