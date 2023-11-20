INDIANAPOLIS – A SWAT situation shut down East Washington Street on Sunday.

Sources told FOX59/CBS4 that police were responding after a man barricaded himself inside a vehicle with several children near Washington Street and Gladstone Avenue on the east side.

The SWAT team arrived. Once the children were released from the vehicle, police took the man into custody.

A large crowd witnessed the standoff, which ended around 5:50 p.m. FOX59/CBS4 cameras were rolling as a series of loud bangs were heard in the area.

The situation remains under investigation.