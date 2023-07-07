HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Friday after police say he sold thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal and his wallet was recovered at the scene of a reported burglary.

According to an affidavit, detectives developed Cody Howard, 27, of Evansville, as a suspect in a burglary case. Authorities say Howard had sold nearly $6,000 worth of scrap metal since December 30.

During a traffic stop that took place on June 27, Howard reportedly told authorities he lost his wallet, and he did not have his ID in his possession. An affidavit says officers located photos of copper wiring in the back of Howard’s truck.

Police say CenterPoint’s corporate security director was able to identify the copper wiring as consistent with the ones used by the company, and said he had reported a burglary to Evansville Police on May 10. The CenterPoint employee said the offender left their wallet near the property, and police confirmed that inside the wallet was an Indiana ID, Social Security card, debit card, insurance card and employee identification card all belonging to Cody Howard.

Detectives executed a warrant at Howard’s property on Friday, and he was taken into custody. Police located a firearm at his home during a search. Howard was charged with burglary, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on no bond.