ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police discovered a suspected pipe bomb while executing a warrant in St. Joseph County.

ISP was working with officers to find a male wanted on a felony warrant on Wednesday in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road in the South Bend area.

The St. Joseph County Police Department arrested two adult males at the home on several charges at this residence.

During the arrest, a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb making materials were found by police.

The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team then responded and rendered the pipe bomb safe.