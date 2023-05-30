Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A police officer has been shot and injured after a suspect opened fire on the officer in downtown New Albany, WDRB reports.

According to a social media post by the City of New Albany, police were searching for a 25-year-old man who was reported to be armed and dangerous in the area of Main and Spring and the area of 13th and Vincennes Street.

WDRB reported that New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the shootout occurred after the suspect whom police were searching for opened fire on officers.

“When they encountered him, he opened fire on the officers,” Bailey said.

The suspect was also shot in the shootout, according to authorities.

Neither the suspect nor the officer’s injuries were considered life-threatening, police told WDRB.

Baily told WDRB that Indiana State Police would be taking over the investigation.