ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Strong storms from Sunday night caused damages and power outages in Paoli.

The Orange County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department posted a statement on Facebook that the town of Paoli was hit hard by a Sunday storm that caused power outages, and the rest of the county has widespread power outages also.

Electric crews and emergency personnel have been out and working to clear roads, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported that U.S. 150 at Triangle Road was closed due to downed power lines at 8:53 a.m. According to the INDOT website, the street remains closed. It’s uncertain when the road will re-open.