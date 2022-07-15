INDIANAPOLIS — What if we told you that the champion of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championships is right around the corner from you? Well, it is.

Sun King Brewery was named this year’s championship for claiming the number one spot of the top 10 best breweries in America. Following Sun King is Shoe Tree Brewing in Carson City, Nevada and Third Eye Brewing in Cincinnati, Ohio. Midwest, represent!

The U.S. Open Beer Championships, started in 2009, is the only major beer-judging event that allows professional breweries against homebrewers, creating even more competition for everyone involved.

“It is an incredible honor to win a single at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, and to be awarded Grand Champion for the second time is just amazing,” said Dave Colt, co-founder and head brewer at Sun King.

Sun King also won Grand Champion back in 2019.

“This is a collaborative effort from each department. Whether it be choosing the ingredients, cellaring or quality control, our teams works together and plans every aspect of our beers.”

Sun King entered into the competition and came out with five gold medals, two silver, and three bronze:

Gold:

Churrolicious – Barrel-Aged Dark Beer category

Cherry Busey – Belgian-style Fruit Beer category

Golden Girls – Barrel-Aged Fruit Sour category

Sunlight Cream Ale – Golden or Blonde Ale category

Triptonic – Belgian Tripel category

Silver:

Horchata Shadow Proof – Nut Beer category

Polynesian Passion – Spirits Barrel-Aged Beer, Non-Whiskey category

Bronze:

Orange Vanilla Sunlight Cream Ale – American-Style Fruit Beer category

Midnight Choir – Barrel-Aged Fruit Sour category

Soul Shakedown Party – Spirits Barrel-Aged Beer, Non-Whiskey category