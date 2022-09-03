SULLIVAN, Ind. — A 25-year-old Sullivan County man has been arrested after state police say he molested a girl under 14 years old.

An Indiana State Police investigation that concluded this week revealed that Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a child. After the investigation was reviewed by the county prosecutor on Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Robison and he was arrested later in the day.

Robison was taken into custody without incident, ISP said, and is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He faces one charge of child molesting where the defendant is over 21, a class 1 felony.