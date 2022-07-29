SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Local police officers in South Bend, Indiana were involved in a shooting Friday near an elementary school that left an armed male who had allegedly been threatening suicide dead.

The incident began, authorities said, around 11:40 a.m. when South Bend police officers were called to an area near Coquillard Elementary School on N. Sheridan Street for reports of a male with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.

Officers arrived on scene and started trying to calm him, police said, but the situation escalated and shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. The male was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators with multiple departments in St. Joseph County are now looking into the shooting, according to a news release. Sheriff Bill Redman sent the following statement:

“At this time our investigators are conducting interviews of police officers and witnesses and reviewing all video footage of the incident. We do not know the exact details of the incident and I urge the community to provide our detectives with time to fully investigate all the facts. I also ask the community not to rush into any judgments until the investigation is complete. Our departments will complete this investigation in a very timely manner and provide a thorough and transparent report to the public regarding the findings of our investigation.” Sheriff Bill Redman

Victim info is expected to be released yet Friday evening or early Saturday.