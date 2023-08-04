INDIANAPOLIS – A staple of ’70s and ’80s music, high school bands and a chance to win some money by being a great liar await guests at the Indiana State Fair on Friday.

Friday also marks “Mental Health Matters Day” presented by Indiana Mental Health Roundtable.

Styx/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Sail away with Styx

Styx, known for its upbeat tracks and power ballads, will take the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at 7:30 p.m.

The rock band from Chicago rose to prominence with hits like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade.” Its latest album, Crash of the Crown, came out in 2021. While the lineup has changed over the years, the band continues to tour.

Premium area access to the Styx concert is sold out, but premium experiences for other free concerts are still available.

State Fair Band Day

High school bands from across the state will battle in the annual Indiana State fair Band Day Competition at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand.

The preliminary competition is $6 for adults, $2 for children and free for ages 5 and under. The finals are $10 for adults, $4 for children and free for ages 5 and under.

Band Day is presented by Music Travel Consultants & Paige’s Music.

Final week for Illuminate

This is the final week for Illuminate at the Indiana State Fair. The indoor light display is free with paid admission and designed for all ages.

You’ll find it in the air-conditioned Expo Hall, making it a great place to take a break from outdoors.

Other Friday events

We’d be lying if we told you the next event wouldn’t be fun.

Don’t miss the Indiana State Fair Liar’s Contest at 6:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Village Music Stage of America. Guests of all ages are invited to spin their biggest whopper for the audience. Participation is free with paid admission, with a top prize of $100. Second place gets $50 while third place earns you $25.

Other events include Otter Adventure at MHS Family Fun Park (12 p.m. 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.) and the Xpogo: Extreme Pogo Stunt Team in the Backyard (1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.).

Several basketball-related attractions also await fairgoers, including the Pacers Sports and Entertainment Exhibit and Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy. You’ll find both at the Harvest Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

