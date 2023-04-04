Students and staff are evacuated from Beech Grove High School after a reported chemical spill.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove High School has been evacuated after several staff members and students were injured in a chemical spill on Tuesday afternoon, the mayor said.

According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, two teachers and at least two students have been injured in the spill. Authorities are still assessing the full amount of injuries.

Buckley said students are being evacuated out of the high school and taken to a nearby community center and the Hornet Park Elementary School.

HAZMAT and multiple ambulances are already on scene at the high school.

Beech Grove High School said the evaucation was due to “concerns of a smoke related issue” that occurred inside the school.

School has been canceled for the day and students will be bused home “as soon as possible,” according to the school. Students who drove themselves to school will be released shortly.

The school’s statement did not mention any injuries to school staff or students or say anything further about the reported chemical spill.

At this time, it is unclear what type of chemical is involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.