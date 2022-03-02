AVON, Ind. — A school bus carrying 33 elementary-aged children was involved in an accident not far from Avon High School resulting in only minor injuries to students although one person was transported in critical condition from the other involved vehicle.

According to the Avon Police Department, the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Dan Jones and Bradford Road, only a short distance from where Avon High School is located.

Police said a passenger car carrying two occupants and a Cedar Elementary school bus were the only two vehicles involved in the accident. Children on the school bus were said to have suffered minor injuries but were cleared by emergency personnel. The bus driver was unharmed, police said.

According to the Avon Fire Department, the driver of the passenger car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported in critical condition. The passenger was also transported to a hospital but said to be in stable condition. Police did not release any further information about the occupants of the car.

Following the crash, authorities worked to reunite the elementary children with their families. Administrators and counselors are on-site at Avon High School and available to students, families and school staff.

Police did not release any further information about what caused the accident stating only that the bus is equipped with a camera and the footage will be reviewed.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.