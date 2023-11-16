FRANKLIN, Ind. — FOX59/CBS4 is working to learn more information about an incident Thursday that injured a student and teacher at Franklin Community High School.

According to a statement sent by the school corporation to families on Thursday afternoon, a student at FCHS injured another student and a teacher. It is unclear how the two were injured or what led up to the incident.

According to Franklin Schools, FCHS staff “responded quickly” to the situation and the student was removed from the classroom. Both victims received treatment and are “physically okay,” the school said.

For a full copy of the statement sent to families, look below:

“Today there was an incident at Franklin Community High School where a student injured a teacher and another student. FCHS staff responded quickly and the student was removed from the classroom. The teacher and student were treated and are physically okay.

Because this situation involves students, we cannot share further details, including disciplinary action. However, we can share that we hold high expectations for our students to behave and interact with one another respectfully.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.“

No other information was immediately provided by the school corporation.