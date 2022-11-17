ANDERSON, Ind. – Police detained a student who was found with a gun at Anderson High School Thursday.

According to the school district, Anderson police took the student into custody. All students and staff were safe.

The Anderson Police Department said Anderson High School has been secured and officers were assisting with dismissal, which was set for the normal time of 2:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the district notified the community about a social media message that had been circulating regarding a potential threat at the high school on Friday, Nov. 18.

“We take any threats that we receive very seriously,” the district wrote. As a precaution, the school planned to have increased law enforcement presence Thursday and Friday.