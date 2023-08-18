Street corn pizza, winner of Taste of the Fair at the Indiana State Fair 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The votes are in and for the second year in a row the top prize in the “Taste of the Fair” contest goes to an unconventional slice of pizza.

Street corn pizza was named the 2023 Food of the Fair by fairgoers. Last year, it was pickle pizza that took home top honors.

The street corn pizza is served by Swain’s Pizza on a Stick and is made of fresh dough topped with homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, finished off with fire-roasted corn, a generous dusting of chili lime seasoning and cilantro then baked to perfection.

In second place, Buffalo porn-n-mac served by Nitro Hog.

In third place, a pepperoni pizza pretzel by Wilson Concessions.

All top three winners of the Taste of the Fair contest will be taking home cash prizes along with their titles. The winners were determined by public voting that went on throughout the course of the state fair.

If you haven’t had a chance to sample any of the winners, there is still time as the Indiana State Fair comes to a close this Sunday.