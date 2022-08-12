It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is staying ever grateful, ever true to her “Stranger Things” character’s Indiana ties.

The 18-year-old actress, who plays telekinetic phenom Eleven, revealed during an interview with Allure magazine that she was taking online courses at Purdue University in human services.

“You learn about the system and how to help young people,” Brown told Allure.

A representative for Purdue University, which is based in West Lafayette, said the online courses were not related to the central campus and were more likely associated to Purdue University Global — a public online university that was once Kaplan University.

“Stranger Things”, which is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, has referenced Purdue University before.

In the premiere episode of season three, former golden boy Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery) chats up a female customer at Scoops Ahoy who’s wearing a Purdue shirt.

Screen capture of “Stranger Things” via Netflix

The vintage-style shirt created such a frenzy among Boilermaker fans it was recreated and sold to the masses by Purdue Team Store.