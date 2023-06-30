INDIANAPOLIS — With hot and humid weather conditions in the Midwest, the threat of a rare type of severe thunderstorm event called a derecho looms.

The National Weather Service defines a derecho as a widespread, long-lived windstorm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to that from tornadoes the damage is typically directed in one direction along a “relatively straight swath”.

By definition if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of its length then it can be classified as a derecho.

The storms that swept across central Indiana Thursday evening did meet the derecho classifications.

The NWS shared three steps that lead to the storm’s formation:

1. Derecho development is necessarily tied to the formation of bow echoes which arises from a cluster of storms or a single strong storm.

NWS derecho formation diagram

2. The rain produced by the newer storms reinforces the cold pool, strengthening the inflow of air from the back side of the developing storm complex and encouraging the downward transport of higher-momentum winds from aloft.

NWS derecho formation diagram

3. As thunderstorms continue to increase in coverage even more rain-cooled air reinforces the cold pool.

NWS derecho formation diagram

The NWS adds 70% of all derechos occur between May-August (the warm season). The other 30% occur during the cool season.