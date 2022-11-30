INDIANAPOLIS – “I didn’t do nothing.”

That’s what investigators allege a former reserve officer for the Stinesville Police Department told the driver and passenger of a truck he’d rear-ended with his marked police vehicle before leaving the scene.

Doug Rutoskey, 36, faces multiple misdemeanor charges in connection with the Nov. 20 incident, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident.

He has since been terminated from his position as a reserve officer in Stinesville, according to the town council.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Rutoskey had been drinking at a bar and involved in a heated exchange with other patrons when a bouncer ordered him to leave. He then got into his car and drove off. He was off-duty at the time.

Around 1:20 a.m., he crashed into the back of a pickup truck at Southport Road and State Road 37. The 2013 Ford Taurus had “POLICE” and “DIAL 911” decals on the side. The driver and passenger in the truck said they were stopped at the light when Rutoskey’s car rear-ended them.

According to their account, Rutoskey, who was wearing a gray “Champion” hooded sweatshirt, got out and told them, “I didn’t do nothing.” He then got back into his car and sped off without exchanging insurance information or asking the others if they were injured.

Officers found the police car down the road, where it had crashed into a construction barrier. Rutoskey was nowhere to be found; the car had significant damage to the front and its airbag had deployed. Red and blue emergency lights were activated, police said.

A witness told officers he’d seen the police car crash into the barrier and recognized the driver as a neighbor who lived nearby.

Police went to Rutoskey’s house, where they encountered four juveniles. They were able to describe Rutoskey’s car and informed officers that Rutoskey had recently applied “special decals” to the side of the vehicle. Their description matched that of the car that had crashed into the barrier.

Police found Rutoskey in his bedroom and said the “odor of an alcoholic beverage was very strong.” When they woke him up, his speech was “very disorganized, slurred and did not initially make any sense whatsoever,” according to court documents.

Investigators asked Rutoskey about his car and where he kept the keys. He said no one else drives the vehicle. They also observed a gray “Champion” hooded sweatshirt on the floor that matched the one the driver and the passenger of the pickup had described. Police noticed a fresh bruise on Rutoskey’s left elbow, although he didn’t know how he’d gotten it. When asked about his cellphone, he told police he had one but didn’t know where it was.

Investigators found his iPhone in the crashed police car along with a Glock.

Rutoskey submitted to a blood draw, which showed his blood alcohol content was .164, more than twice Indiana’s legal limit of .08.

Before the crash, police said Rutoskey had visited a bar on W. Southport Road. The manager said she remembered Rutoskey because he’d been kicked out of the bar twice. Patrons had complained about him for “being inappropriate to the females in their group” and wanted him to leave, according to court documents. A bouncer escorted him out of the bar, the manager said, but he came back inside. Security escorted him out a second time; he didn’t return.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage from the bar that showed Rutoskey knocking over some chairs and having a “heated conversation” with a group of people before a bouncer confronted him. Additional surveillance footage showed him stumbling toward his car in the parking lot around 1:10 a.m., sitting in the vehicle for a few minutes and then driving through the parking lot with his headlights off.

Rutoskey has an initial hearing scheduled for Dec. 13, according to court records.