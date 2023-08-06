ELKHART, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ubaldo Salamanca, who is described as a 3-foot, 25-pound, black-haired, brown-eyed Hispanic male. Salamanca was last seen in the company of his 29-year-old mother, Ana Reyes, who is described as a 5-foot-4, 150-pound, black-haired, brown-eyed female.

Photo or Ana Reyes courtesy of Indiana State Police

Reyes was last seen wearing a sleeved black jacket and white shirt. She was driving a silver Dodge Journey with a temporary Indiana license plate, according to state police.

Salamanca is from Elkhart, Indiana, which is 161 miles north of Indianapolis. His whereabouts have been unknown since Sunday at 8:17 a.m. State police believe Salamanca is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Those with information on Salamanca’s location are urged to call 911 or contact the Elkhart Police Department at (574) 293-2175.