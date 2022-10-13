INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund.

The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.

The Indiana Department of Revenue said it’s possible those individuals may have been eligible for a $125 or $200 payment before they died, with the payments being issued by check or direct deposit.

In some cases, checks made out to a deceased individual may be deposited without additional steps. That’s not always the case, however. From the state:

Widows and/or executors of the estate may be able to cash or deposit the check without taking additional steps, depending on your financial institution. If your institution does not allow you to cash or deposit the check, refer to the Distributee’s Affidavit for Disposition of Estates SF #49377 from the Auditor of State’s office for additional guidance. If using this form, please note that it must be notarized and you will need to include a copy of the death certificate (original death certificates will not be returned). The form can take up to six weeks to process before the Auditor of State will reissue a new check.

The Department of Revenue said it has sent more than 8.6 million payments totaling $540 million for the initial $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund and $860 million for the additional $200 approved during the special session.

The Auditor of State’s Office has sent more than 1.5 million checks. Both departments said the majority of payments have been processed and sent.

The state is asking people who haven’t yet received their money to wait until Nov. 1 to check on their payment status.