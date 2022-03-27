INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was rear-ended while investigating a crash on I-65, according to ISP.

State police said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the 113 mile marker on I-65 southbound.

Both the trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said ISP.

The crash shut down I-65 southbound for nearly two hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.