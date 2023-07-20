State Road 38 under U.S. 31 closed due to a serious crash. (Westfield Fire Department)

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A serious crash has closed State Road 38 underneath U.S. 31, authorities announced.

The Westfield Police Department is currently investigating the accident that involves multiple vehicles.

Photographs of the crash scene released by the Westfield Fire Department show at least two heavily damaged vehicles involved in the crash.

Photos from the crash scene (Westfield FD)

At this time, authorities haven’t released any further information on the condition of the injured parties.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Sheridan and Noblesville fire departments were assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.