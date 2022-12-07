WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man and woman are accused of stealing mail from more than 125 people across the state of Indiana and into Michigan, the Indiana State Police said.

Sean Stoeckinger, 28, and Taylorann O’Banion, 28, face misdemeanor charges of theft and false informing. The pair is also being charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.

According to Indiana State Police, the investigation into the mail theft committed by Stoeckinger and O’Banion spanned across two states and involved the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

State police said on Dec. 1 a trooper in White County spotted a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop in front of a mailbox in the area of Bicycle Bridge Road and Springboro Road. The trooper attempted to pull over the Cadillac but the vehicle turned into a driveway.

Police said Stoeckinger exited the Cadillac and attempted to hide numerous items on the front porch. The trooper discovered the items Stoeckinger had been trying to hide were stolen.

State police said O’Banion had been sitting in the front seat of the Cadillac with an infant. Both originally provided police with false names.

A search of the Cadillac ended up revealing numerous stolen items including gift cards, checks, state identification cards and a trove of stolen mail. Investigators said mail from more than 125 people was recovered and that it was stolen from locations ranging between Lafayette and Michigan.

Stoeckinger and O’Banion were taken into custody and transported to White County Jail. The Department of Child Protective Services provided care for the infant.

Indiana State Police stated that the victims of the mail theft would be contacted by police.