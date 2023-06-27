MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man Monday accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a child inside.

According to ISP, a trooper stopped a 2010 GMC SUV for an equipment violation near Lincoln Way and Taylor Street in Mishawaka around 10:40 p.m. and noticed the driver stopped in the roadway and did not pull to the side of the road.

While speaking to the driver, the trooper noticed signs of impairment from alcohol and located a 2-year-old child in the back seat of the SUV.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a level 6 felony, as well as misdemeanor charges for operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

The 2-year-old was released to a relative.