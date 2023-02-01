INDIANAPOLIS — Romance is on the menu at Indianapolis’ quintessential steakhouse.

St. Elmo Steak House was among the top ten most rated eateries in OpenTable’s Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2023.

The restaurant booking site analyzed over 13 million reviews to pinpoint the spots that diners said delivered on romance.

St. Elmo had a 4.8 rating (out of 5) based on 18413 reviews, giving it the 7th highest rating on the list.

Mama’s Fish House in Maui was the highest rated romantic restaurant.

The Cake Bake Shop in Carmel also earned a spot on the list.

If you’re hoping to snag a table at St. Elmo or The Cake Bake Shop to celebrate Valentine’s Day, OpenTable recommends to consider dining outside of prime dinner hours or book a table the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

St. Elmo is at 127 S. Illinois St. in downtown Indianapolis. The Cake Bake Shop is at 799 Hanover Place in Carmel’s City Center.