INDIANAPOLIS – Part of State Road 37 will stay closed for a large portion of Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT closed SR 37 in both directions after a dump truck knocked down a sign and then overturned, with the closure affecting a stretch of SR 37 between Epler and Edgewood.

Northbound lanes eventually reopened around 11 a.m., although INDOT anticipated a much longer closer for the southbound lanes.

“Please stay clear of this area, if possible,” the agency said on Twitter.