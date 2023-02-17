INDIANAPOLIS – A special prosecutor from Madison County will handle the case surrounding a double shooting near Castleton Square Mall in January that killed a teenager.

According to court documents filed this month, Matt Savage will serve as special prosecutor in the case, meaning he’ll assist law enforcement in their investigation, make a final charging decision and handle any resulting prosecution.

The term of the appointment “shall be 18 months or until disposition of any charges, if filed,” according to court documents.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears requested a special prosecutor days after the Jan. 3 shooting that killed 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. and left another man injured.

Mears said his involvement in the case would create a conflict of interest. He recused himself; a judge agreed that a special prosecutor was “necessary to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”

Court documents didn’t indicate the exact nature of the conflict of interest on Mears’ part.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, where they found Mason and another person had been shot. Mason died from his injuries.

Police described the shooting as an altercation among three people.

The father of the person who survived the shooting said it stemmed from a misunderstanding when Mason mistook a white Chevy Impala for his friend’s car, which was of the same make, model and color.

Someone from inside the car opened fire, shooting and killing Mason. His friend was hit four times in the leg. The victims’ families have called for charges in the case.