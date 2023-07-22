SOUTHPORT, Ind. — The Southport Police Department is honoring one of its fallen officers Saturday by hosting a blood drive.

Lieutenant Aaron Allan lost his life in the line of duty in July 2017. Allan was killed by convicted murderer Jason Brown during a traffic stop on Indy’s south side.

Brown had been driving erratically when he crashed his car. Allan responded to the crash and as he went to help the injured driver in the flipped-over car, Brown pulled a gun and fired 18 shots, hitting Allan 11 times.

Court documents show Brown was sentenced to 55 years in prison and three on probation after he was convicted of murdering the fallen officer in May 2022.

Lt. Aaron Allan

The blood drive for Lt. Allan is set to be open Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southport City Hall located off Worman Street.

Southport PD recognizes the importance of giving back to the community and encouraging all eligible donors to participate in the potentially life-saving event.

“The gift of life is priceless, and donating blood is a simple yet impactful way to give back to our community,” said Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

The blood drive was organized in partnership with the Indiana Blood Center, a non-profit organization that provides blood and related products to over 60 hospitals across the Hoosier state.

All blood donations will go towards helping those in need in the community and across the state.