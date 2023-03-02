EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Warrick County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse material including recording the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

Shane C. Collins, 34, was sentenced in federal court. After his sentence, Collins will be placed on probation for life and be required to register as a sex offender.

“Every child deserves to grow up safe, loved, and free from sexual abuse. Sexual predators like this defendant inflict lifelong trauma on vulnerable victims to satisfy their own criminal lusts,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“Every day he is in federal prison is another day we can be certain he will not harm a child.”

According to court documents, in March 2021 Collins recorded a video of himself engaging in a sex act with a 7-year-old girl. He saved these recordings and pictures onto a cloud-based storage application.

The FBI investigated the case into Collins, which was brought to the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of Project Safe Childhood. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

“These criminal acts are not only horrendous in nature, but knowing this individual participated in taking advantage of a child in our community is very concerning,” said Sheriff Michael Wilder of Warrick County. “This sentence is an example of great teamwork among local and federal agencies.”

