SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) on several counts of child molestation.

Investigators say the mother of the victim contacted police on June 13.

After learning the victim was a child under the age of 14, ISP contacted the Department of Child Services (DCS) to assist with the investigation.

Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Tyson Myers of Austin, Indiana. They say he is accused of molesting the victim multiple times between January and June.

Investigators say Myers fled the area after learning the victim’s mother contacted police. They say he never returned to his home or place of work.

Myers was found on Monday, June 20 hiding at a rural Jackson County residence.

He was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child molesting a child under 14.