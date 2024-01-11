FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A homeowner told Indiana State Police that after paying $10,000 for a new HVAC system from McKinley Heating and Air, the contractor cashed the check and split —— never returning to install the heating system.

On Wednesday, John Aaron McKinley, 49, of Floyds Knobs and owner of McKinley Heating and Air was arrested on one count of theft, a Level 6 felony.

State police investigators uncovered that the homeowner was told by McKinley that an entirely new HVAC system needed to be installed in their home. After paying McKinley $10,000, the contractor reportedly removed the old HVAC system but then never returned to install a new system.

The homeowner told police they had expected the repairs to be made before cold weather arrived. Due to still having no heat, however, the homeowner had resorted to using a wood-burning stove to heat their home.

Police said after gathering information including bank transactions, a warrant was issued for McKinley’s arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.