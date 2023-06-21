GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the North Gibson School Corporation in Gibson County, Indiana, have found a time capsule on the property of an old high school.

North Gibson School Corporation says there were documented accounts of a time capsule in the cornerstone of the Old Princeton High School/Middle School, and officials say they removed the cornerstone for keeping and sure enough, there was a time capsule. School officials note the capsule was put there in 1912.

(Courtesy: North Gibson School Corporation)

(Courtesy: North Gibson School Corporation)

(Courtesy: North Gibson School Corporation)

Officials say while they are excited to open it, they won’t do it just yet. North Gibson School Corporation says it will be planning an opening when school resumes so the organization can share that excitement with some of its students and community.