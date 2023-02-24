SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Food can sometimes provide comfort, no matter what type of cuisine or style of cooking is on the table.

LoveFood has made a list of the best mom and pop restaurants serving comfort food across the country, and everything from diner fare to Jamaican food to barbeque is represented.

In Indiana, comfort food apparently means pizza. Rocco’s Restaurant (537 N. Saint Louis Boulevard) in South Bend was picked by LoveFood to represent the Hoosier State.

“It was opened in the 1950s – a labor of love by namesake Calabrian Rocco, his wife Julia, and her parents,” wrote LoveFood.

A new generation runs the restaurant today and has expanded the restaurant to 150 seats. When Rocco’s first opened, it could only serve 12!

According to Rocco’s website, their pasta is imported from Italy, all sauces are made in house, and their pizza is made with only the freshest ingredients.

“This place features Notre Dame, Italy and family with a huge dose of outstanding Italian food. Come here hungry because portions are large,” said a Yelp review made within the past month.

You can see LoveFood’s entire list here: https://www.lovefood.com/galleries/165145/americas-best-mom-and-pop-restaurants-for-incredible-comfort-food?page=1.