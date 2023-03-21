INDIANAPOLIS – Someone in Lafayette bought a Hoosier Lottery ticket worth more than $200,000.

The winning ticket for the lottery’s CA$H 5 game was purchased at Just Smokes located at 16 N. Earl Ave. in Lafayette. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for March 17 were 3-9-30-36-45. The jackpot was $207,183.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

CA$H 5 drawings are held daily at 11 p.m. The jackpot for the next drawing is $90,000.