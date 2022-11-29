INDIANAPOLIS — “Please, we are begging you, do not bring animals to us.”

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is not mincing words about their dire situation due to overcrowding at the shelter. There isn’t enough kennel space. There are too many animals being brought in. There are not enough people taking them home.

Animal crates are being stored in the hallways, IACS said, dogs are being kept in offices and crates are taking up any extra inch found across the shelter. Not to mention all their holding kennels are nearly crammed full and they still have more scheduled appointments that will bring in more animals that need to be stored in more places.

“We don’t know what else to say, the situation is DIRE,” IACS confessed in a social media post.

“We are taking in more animals than we are getting out, and if the situation doesn’t improve soon, SAVEABLE animals will die. It’s as simple as that. We keep issuing pleas for help, asking people to hold onto lost animals they find instead of bringing them directly to the shelter, and offering assistance to families looking to surrender their pets, but nothing seems to be working.”

Photos provided by IACS

Photos provided by IACS

Photos provided by IACS

IACS went on to beg people who find a lost animal, don’t bring it to the shelter. Take photographs, share them on social media channels, make a lost pet report here using Indy Lost Pet Alert.

“We NEED YOUR HELP,” IACS pleaded. “We can’t do this alone.”

The shelter is asking people to adopt a pet. If they can’t commit to long-term, become a foster instead and temporarily take in animals until a more permanent home can be found for them. The shelter also needs volunteers to help them clean out kennels in order to help them keep up with their overcrowded capacity.

For information about adopting an animal, click here. For information about fostering, click here. To become a volunteer, click here.

At the very least, IACS asks people to share their story. To tell family, friends, anyone who might be able to do any of these things to help. To spread the word to potential adopters, fosters, or volunteers.

Because the situation is dire, and IACS isn’t shying away from the truth of what will happen if relief, if help, cannot be found for these animals.

They’ll die.