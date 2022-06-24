INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the Indy Eleven soccer team will finally get its own home stadium. A $1 billion 18-acre “Eleven Park” complex is in the works on the western border of downtown Indianapolis, reports IBJ.

According to IBJ, a subsidiary of development firm Keystone Corp. purchased the Diamond Chain manufacturing site at 402 Kentucky Avenue last October.

Apartments, a hotel, office building and retail space will be built along with a 20,000-seat soccer stadium.

“The project would be a public-private partnership with the city and state taking the lead on financing,” writes IBJ.

The city of Indianapolis is expected to provide tax incentives or other financing to help fill gaps in funding, IBJ confirms.

The project will still need multiple zoning and financing approvals. Construction for Eleven Park could begin in early 2023 and would likely be complete by spring of 2025.

Indy Eleven’s owner and chairman Ersal Ozdemir (also owner of Keystone Corp.) told IBJ Eleven Park could also be used for concerts too large for the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park or too small for Lucas Oil Stadium.



The Indy Eleven currently play in IUPUI’s IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on W. New York Street.

Indiana Business Journal contributed to this story.