INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD was dispatched to the 2100 block of Montcalm St. on the city’s near northwest side.

A preliminary investigation by police shows that a female crashed her vehicle into a pole, trapping her in the car. After extricating her from the vehicle, police confirmed she was deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as we gather more information.