UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Zachary Henderson has been canceled.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 27-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning.

The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson.

He was last seen this morning around 9:55 a.m., and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zachary Henderson, contact the North Vernon Police Department at 812-346-5111 or 911.