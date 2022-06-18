KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is looking for missing 88-year-old Mary Ann Rassi.

Rassi is described as a while female, 5 feet 2 inches, 135 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue checkered pajama pants, and black shoes, driving a cream 2005 Lincoln Town car. Her license plate number is UEX526.

Rassi was last seen Saturday, June 18, at 9:18 a.m. and is believed to be in danger and/or may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mary Ann Rassi, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.