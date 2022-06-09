MONROVIA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old from Morgan County.

According to police, Zeviah Harwell is a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Harwell was last seen on Thursday at 11:52 a.m., according to police. He may be in extreme danger or require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 342-5544 or 911.