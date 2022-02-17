UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said Gray was located and is safe.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver alert has been declared for a missing 43-year-old man.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, Jeffrey Gray is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, red and black pajamas and Under Armour sandals.

Gray is missing from Mooresville and was last seen on Thursday at 11:08 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Jeffrey Gray should contact the Mooresville Police Department at (317) 831-2323 or 911.