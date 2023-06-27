ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide silver alert has been declared for a missing Zionsville man.

The Zionsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old David Meschino, Jr.

He’s five feet and 11 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Meschino Jr. was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with blue jeans and white leather high-top shoes.

Meschino Jr. is missing from Zionsville which is 17 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen Saturday, June 24 around midnight.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information please contact Zionsville police at (317) 873-5967 or 911.