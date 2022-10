SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old man from South Bend.

Stefan Thurmand is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, who weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The South Bend Police Department said Thurman has been missing since Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact South Bend police at (574) 235-9201 or dial 911.