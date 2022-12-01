UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said the man was found safe.

——————————–

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 69-year-old from Shelbyville.

Police said William Larson is a white male who is 6 feet tall and 198 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Larson was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans and driving a silver 2018 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 151ADS

Larson has been missing since 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Shelbyville Police Department. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on William Larson is asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at (317) 392-5108 or 911.