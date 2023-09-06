GARY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing out of Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

According to a release from ISP, the Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Alexxzander Meyers. GPD described Alexxzander as a 6’2″, 320-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Per the Silver Alert, Alexxzander was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts and red Croc’s. He is missing out of Gary, Indiana, which is 152 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

ISP said that Alexxzander is believed to be in “extreme danger” and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with knowledge of the missing teen’s location is being asked to call 911 or the Gary Police Department at (219) 660-0000. No other information was immediately provided.