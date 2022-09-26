LAWRENCE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman missing from Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, Barbara Sheasley was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

Police said Sheasley is a white female, 5’4″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Lawrence police at (317) 545-7575 or dial 911.