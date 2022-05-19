HOPE, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Hope man.

The Hope Police Department said 62-year-old Timothy Lee Arrington was last seen around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. He was last known to be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D955XV.

Arrington is 6’3″ and 330 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or call 911.