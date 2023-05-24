BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 49-year-old woman.

Indiana State Police said that Christina Strunk was last seen on Monday at 10 a.m. in Bloomington. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Strunk is described as being a white female who is 5’4″ tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has blonde hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black floral dress.

Police say Strunk was driving a red 2016 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate BLZ500.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 349-2781 or dial 911.