ELWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 29-year-old Elwod woman.

Indiana State Police said Katelyn Neil Davis was last seen on Friday shortly before 7 a.m. in Elwood. She may be driving a biege 2008 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate ZVY411.

Police said Davis is a white female who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair with green eyes.

Davis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assitance.

Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elwood Police Department at (765) 642-0221.