SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old from Shelbyville last seen on July 26.

Logan Meadows is described as a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Meadows is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Shelby County Sheriff Department at 317-398-6661.